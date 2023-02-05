Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.45. 575,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,155. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $104.67.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

