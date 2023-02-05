Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Baader Bank upgraded Hugo Boss to a reduce rating and raised their target price for the company from €44.00 ($47.83) to €56.00 ($60.87) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Hugo Boss from €49.00 ($53.26) to €60.00 ($65.22) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hugo Boss from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $14.33 on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.23.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $940.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.24 million. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

HUGO BOSS AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. The company currently consists of two brands: BOSS and HUGO. The BOSS brand offers customers the perfect outfit for every occasion, from business to leisure, with casualness and comfort being key attributes. The BOSS subline brands such as BOSS Black, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green, and BOSS Camel add to the brand’s strength.

