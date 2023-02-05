Huobi BTC Market Capitalization Tops $906.66 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for $23,265.79 or 1.00472159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $906.66 million and approximately $19,289.23 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00425649 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,737.42 or 0.29032584 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.50 or 0.00420142 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC was first traded on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.