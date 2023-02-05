ICON (ICX) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $210.27 million and $17.15 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 946,322,427 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 946,290,223.6172436 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23220432 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $9,481,938.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

