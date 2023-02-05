ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Sells $346,200.00 in Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $197.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.10. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.90 and a fifty-two week high of $251.73.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $597.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.90 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after buying an additional 171,851 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,008,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,859,000 after buying an additional 486,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,183,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 380,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,238,000 after buying an additional 116,619 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About ICU Medical

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.