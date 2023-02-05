IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,840 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.46.

