IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,478 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 96,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 59,413 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 680,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,071,000 after acquiring an additional 226,132 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 257,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 73,575 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 117.7% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 76,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,534 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

JHMM stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

