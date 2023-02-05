IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 56,346 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,476,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,883,000 after acquiring an additional 389,354 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Renasant Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17.

