IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,111 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,053 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $155.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.04.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $217.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.69.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 11,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $369,196.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,622.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 11,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 163,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,742,592.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 110,419 shares of company stock worth $4,849,982 and sold 589,976 shares worth $25,635,144. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.