IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.28% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IYG opened at $175.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.63. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $137.46 and a 1 year high of $203.25.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.