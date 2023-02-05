IFP Advisors Inc Buys 5,335 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,852,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,269,000 after purchasing an additional 306,035 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,717,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,365,000 after buying an additional 163,891 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,504,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,778,000 after acquiring an additional 780,769 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after acquiring an additional 219,620 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 765,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,921,000 after acquiring an additional 22,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $41.50 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $53.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.69.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.