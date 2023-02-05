IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.50% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

XMMO opened at $79.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $68.22 and a 52-week high of $89.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.11.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.