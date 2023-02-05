IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,655 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,585,693,000 after acquiring an additional 998,214 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,963,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,576,829,000 after buying an additional 143,238 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,305,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,724,855,000 after acquiring an additional 57,007 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,625,004,000 after purchasing an additional 132,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UNH opened at $472.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $512.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.