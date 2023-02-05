IMC Chicago LLC Buys 6,072 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.62% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

XNTK opened at $117.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.44. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $87.92 and a 12-month high of $153.06.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

