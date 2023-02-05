IMC Chicago LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

IMC Chicago LLC decreased its stake in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,065 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Gold by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,485,000 after acquiring an additional 229,898 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Gold by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Gold by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Gold by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000.

ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Down 5.2 %

UGL opened at $57.24 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $76.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28.

ProShares Ultra Gold Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

