Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

