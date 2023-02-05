Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$74.00 at Raymond James

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$77.46.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

TSE IMO opened at C$67.56 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$52.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$39.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.93.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.69 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 9.9899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

