Insider Buying: Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON) Director Buys 1,684,900 Shares of Stock

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Rating) Director John Mcclintock purchased 1,684,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$25,273.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,158,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,376.

John Mcclintock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, John Mcclintock bought 236,000 shares of Blue Moon Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$3,540.00.

Blue Moon Metals Trading Up 33.3 %

MOON traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.02. 194,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.82. Blue Moon Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.06.

Blue Moon Metals Company Profile

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% owned interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

