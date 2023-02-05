Insider Buying: First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Director Purchases $23,655.84 in Stock

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) Director Jill Saegesser acquired 892 shares of First Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $23,655.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,437.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $26.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.21. First Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAP. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

