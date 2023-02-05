Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Sells $820,938.75 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) COO Rinda Sama sold 13,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $820,938.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,466.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Axonics Stock Down 3.7 %

Axonics stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.06. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $79.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Axonics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after purchasing an additional 991,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axonics by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,504,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,888,000 after acquiring an additional 97,908 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Axonics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177,191 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Axonics by 48.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,871,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,855,000 after purchasing an additional 611,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Axonics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axonics Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXNX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Axonics in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

