Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Sells $18,776.25 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 1,669 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $18,776.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $17.43.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

