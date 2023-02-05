Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) & Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Critical Review

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Rating) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and Insulet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Bio Solutions $440,000.00 28.10 -$8.31 million ($0.56) -1.20 Insulet $1.10 billion 18.66 $16.80 million $0.24 1,229.96

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Bio Solutions. Intelligent Bio Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Insulet 0 5 7 0 2.58

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Intelligent Bio Solutions and Insulet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Insulet has a consensus target price of $310.91, suggesting a potential upside of 5.33%. Given Insulet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Insulet is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Insulet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and Insulet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Bio Solutions -1,078.91% -106.09% -62.08% Insulet 1.35% 18.19% 4.02%

Volatility & Risk

Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.09, suggesting that its share price is 309% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insulet has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Insulet beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a life sciences company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by John L. Brooks III and John T. Garibotto in July 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

