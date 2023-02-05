Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Reduced by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 244,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Shares of ICE opened at $107.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.14%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.