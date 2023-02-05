Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Position Boosted by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned about 0.56% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 38,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMVM opened at $49.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $49.79.

