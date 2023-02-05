Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWJ stock opened at $126.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.68. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $95.76 and a 12-month high of $127.63.

