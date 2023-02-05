Invitoken Price Tops $1.71 (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. Invitoken has a total market cap of $4.51 billion and $67,666.81 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Invitoken has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Invitoken token can currently be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00007351 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002693 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.10 or 0.00427483 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,827.73 or 0.29157656 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00417652 BTC.
About Invitoken
Invitoken’s genesis date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken.
Invitoken Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invitoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invitoken using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Invitoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invitoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.