IPVERSE (IPV) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $467.10 Million

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $585,710.26 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

