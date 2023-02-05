IPVERSE One Day Volume Reaches $578,131.61 (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One IPVERSE token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $578,131.61 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

