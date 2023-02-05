IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Stock Up 1.7 %
IRIX opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $38.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.31. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $5.40.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
