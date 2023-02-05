IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Up 1.7 %

IRIX opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $38.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.31. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its position in IRIDEX by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 236,715 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 59,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

