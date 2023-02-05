iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664,130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,550,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,333,000 after purchasing an additional 340,744 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,770,000 after buying an additional 572,745 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,107,000 after buying an additional 386,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,942,000 after buying an additional 326,461 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.52 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $54.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56.

