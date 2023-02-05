Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Sells $708,565.33 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) CFO Michael Dastoor sold 9,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $708,565.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,587,569.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Dastoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Michael Dastoor sold 10,902 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $883,607.10.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Michael Dastoor sold 57,791 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,301,962.04.

JBL opened at $82.17 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,331,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,949,000 after acquiring an additional 85,540 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,772,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,063,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,056,000 after acquiring an additional 82,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

