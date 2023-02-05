Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stake Raised by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $47.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $49.41.

