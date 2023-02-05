JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Reaches $0.0072

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 27.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, JasmyCoin has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $334.13 million and approximately $471.05 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002619 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00423028 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,617.93 or 0.28853765 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00423045 BTC.
JasmyCoin Token Profile
JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,599,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.
Buying and Selling JasmyCoin
