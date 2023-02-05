Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($38.04) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FRE. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($26.09) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($35.33) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($34.67) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($26.09) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.10 ($50.11) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

FRE stock opened at €27.11 ($29.47) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($65.39) and a one year high of €80.00 ($86.96). The company has a fifty day moving average of €26.90 and a 200-day moving average of €24.92.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

