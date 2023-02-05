Jet Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $61,952.21 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $15.06 million and $61,952.21 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00047341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029778 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001860 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00018684 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004256 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00223592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00883171 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $64,589.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

