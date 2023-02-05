Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.55 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $67.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.54. Johnson Outdoors has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $88.27. The stock has a market cap of $689.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 27.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.