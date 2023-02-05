Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.55 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.
Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance
NASDAQ JOUT opened at $67.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.54. Johnson Outdoors has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $88.27. The stock has a market cap of $689.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85.
Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
Johnson Outdoors Company Profile
Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
