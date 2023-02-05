JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ashland (NYSE:ASH) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $105.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $104.00.

ASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.13.

Ashland stock opened at $105.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $114.36.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Ashland’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashland will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ashland by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ashland by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ashland by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

