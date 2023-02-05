Kaspa One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.34 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $101.98 million and $2.34 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00427566 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,761.30 or 0.29163283 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.82 or 0.00421924 BTC.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,437,683,803 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,427,685,825 with 16,427,686,102.734497 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00580133 USD and is up 3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,010,870.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

