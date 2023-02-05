Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,280 ($40.51) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KWS. Shore Capital lowered Keywords Studios to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($42.61) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,200 ($39.52) to GBX 3,300 ($40.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Keywords Studios Stock Performance

LON KWS opened at GBX 2,928 ($36.16) on Wednesday. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,950 ($24.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,056 ($37.74). The stock has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,741.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,772.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,562.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

