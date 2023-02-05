KILT Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $107,401.11 (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, KILT Protocol has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. KILT Protocol has a market cap of $70,003,077,409,755.20 billion and $107,401.11 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KILT Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KILT Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.85 or 0.00424166 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,673.36 or 0.28928744 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.98 or 0.00424739 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol’s genesis date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KILT Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KILT Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KILT Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KILT Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.