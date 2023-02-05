Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Lessened by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,859 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock opened at $131.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

