Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Position Trimmed by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,444 shares during the quarter. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.8% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 201,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

KNSA stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $980.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of -0.10.

In other news, Director Barry D. Quart sold 21,959 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $354,637.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

