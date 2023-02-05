KOK Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $48.73 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. KOK has a total market cap of $48.73 million and approximately $766,108.86 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0975 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09740817 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $788,758.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

