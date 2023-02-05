Kokoswap (KOKO) Trading Down 4.6% This Week

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Kokoswap has a market cap of $94.44 million and $2,080.62 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001599 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kokoswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.17 or 0.00424819 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,627.41 or 0.28975939 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00425890 BTC.

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kokoswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kokoswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.