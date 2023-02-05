KonPay (KON) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $105.92 Million

KonPay (KON) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $105.92 million and $2.98 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KonPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

