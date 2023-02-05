Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.89.

KYMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $11,888,163.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 918,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,814,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $11,888,163.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 918,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,814,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $9,287,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,069,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,029,775.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 696,726 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,722 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,481 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $17,331,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,692,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,158,000 after purchasing an additional 553,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,514,000 after purchasing an additional 530,935 shares during the last quarter.

KYMR opened at $37.15 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $46.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.70.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

