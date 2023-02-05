Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Shares Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517,691 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Landcadia Holdings IV worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 23.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 322,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 22.5% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 440,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 340.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 846,573 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Landcadia Holdings IV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCA opened at $10.01 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.