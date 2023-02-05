Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for 1.9% of Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 508.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

American Electric Power Stock Down 2.6 %

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $92.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

