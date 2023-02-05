Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. Invests $30,000 in Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA)

Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Energy Services of America comprises approximately 0.1% of Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESOA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth $51,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Services of America during the third quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Energy Services of America by 200.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Services of America Price Performance

OTCMKTS ESOA opened at $2.47 on Friday. Energy Services of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

Energy Services of America Dividend Announcement

Energy Services of America ( OTCMKTS:ESOA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.37 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Activity at Energy Services of America

In related news, Director Marshall T. Reynolds sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $56,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,798,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,774 shares of company stock worth $23,476. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Services of America Profile

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of services in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. The firm is also involved in construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

Featured Articles

