Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $288.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lennox International from $279.00 to $258.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised Lennox International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.92.

Lennox International Price Performance

LII opened at $274.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.22. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $279.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Lennox International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Stories

